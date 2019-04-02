Add Smart Tag to your website

Smart Tag
Monetize with Push subscriptions
Register, create a Smart Tag tag and add it to your website.
Smart Tag requests users’ permission to send Push Notifications.
Your profit grows with every new subscription
CPS – cost per subscriber
You are paid only once as soon as a user subscribes to receive Push Notifications.
Revenue share
You are paid for each ad impression, i.e., each time an ad is shown to your subscriber.
All the CPS rates can be found on your dashboard.
No surprises here – you get exactly what you’ve earned!
Measure and track your performance:
With Smart Tag, you can monetize ALL your traffic: any GEO, any device, any OS.
Monitor conversions with S2S postback tracking – learn which traffic sources bring the most profit to your campaigns.